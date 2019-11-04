TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an attempt to lure more Taiwanese talent, China announced 26 more incentives on top of the '31 measures' it released last year.

China issued the "31 Measures" on Feb. 28, 2018 in a bid to attract more Taiwanese and win sympathy from the public, but they have generally been described as propaganda in favor of Beijing’s cause to annex the island. On Monday (Nov. 4), China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announce 26 additional "measures to further promote economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait," including 13 for Taiwanese companies and 13 for Taiwanese citizens, which are purported to "provide equal treatment with the Chinese populace."

The new incentives, which the TAO has dubbed the "26 Measures" will go into effect on Monday. In addition to listing the full text of the new measures on China's state-run mouthpiece Xinhua News, the TAO has also set up a page on its website to list the new enticements.

Among the 13 new enterprise-oriented measures, Taiwan-funded companies are allowed to equally participate in the investment in and construction of China's major technical equipment, 5G, circular economy, civil aviation, theme parks, and new types of financial institutions. Taiwanese firms can now supposedly also enjoy financing, trade remedies, export credit insurance, import and export facilitation, standard formulation, and support the construction of demonstration sites for cross-strait youth employment and entrepreneurship sites.

The 13 measures directed providing "equal treatment" to Taiwanese people include providing "further facilitation and support" in the areas of consular protection, agricultural cooperation, transportation, communication charges, home purchase requirements, culture and sports, professional title evaluations, and admissions and examinations, according to the announcement.