TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A two-year-old boy plummeted to his death after slipping through a gap in the fencing along a suspension bridge in central Taiwan on Sunday (Nov. 3).

On Sunday afternoon, as a toddler surnamed Hsu (許) was walking along the Aowanda Suspension Bridge Ren’ai Township, Nantou County, he suddenly fell through a hole in the fencing, plunging 70 meters to his death, reported, CNA. The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.

A staff member of the Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area told the news agency that the they received a report that a boy had fallen from the suspension bridge at 1:40 p.m. Staff members immediately rushed to the scene with firefighters from the Nantou County Fire Department to carry out search and rescue efforts on the scene.

Park staff members found the boy lying on a stream bead and took him to the nearest parking lot. Firefighters then rushed the boy to Taichung Veterans General Hospital Puli Branch.



(CNA photo)

The child was not exhibiting any vital signs when he arrived at the hospital. Doctors were unable to resuscitate the boy and he was declared dead.

After the accident, Hsu's father was taken in for questioning by Nantou County Police. The man told officers that he had allowed the child walk on the bridge by himself and he suspected he pushed the fence on his own, causing a gap to open up and leading to his tragic fall into the vally below, reported CNA.

Police said that prosecutors from the Nantou District Prosecutor's Office would go to the hospital on Monday to confirm the cause of the boy's death and further investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.