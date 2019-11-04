TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hong Kong protest-themed cake has been removed from the Cake International 2019 decorating competition in Birmingham, England, after Chinese contestants filed complaints to the organizers of the event.

The controversial cake featured a Guy Fawkes mask and a miniature Hong Kong protester carrying a yellow umbrella, along with post-it messages that make the cake resemble a Lennon Wall. In a video posted on Instagram, the designers of the cake, who work at 3rd Space, a Hong Kong restaurant, urged people to understand and learn about the situation in their city.

According to CNA, the cake was removed on the grounds that it contained content "viewed as offensive" to attendees. The event organizers also claimed that the cake was too big to be in the competition.

Chinese contestant Chen Yao (陳瑤) posted pictures of the cake on her blog and said that she and her team felt it was their responsibility to report it to the organizers. Chen added that "China's interest must be before everything else" and that "Absolute freedom exists only when it does not violate the national interest."