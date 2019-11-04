|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|16
|11
|2
|3
|25
|64
|49
|Boston
|13
|10
|1
|2
|22
|46
|27
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|10
|3
|0
|20
|40
|29
|Buffalo
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|45
|40
|Carolina
|14
|9
|4
|1
|19
|49
|38
|Florida
|14
|7
|3
|4
|18
|51
|51
|Pittsburgh
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|47
|33
|Toronto
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|53
|52
|Montreal
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|51
|45
|Philadelphia
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|43
|45
|Tampa Bay
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|44
|47
|Columbus
|14
|5
|6
|3
|13
|34
|50
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|35
|36
|New Jersey
|12
|3
|5
|4
|10
|36
|50
|Detroit
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|33
|57
|Ottawa
|12
|3
|8
|1
|7
|31
|42
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|15
|10
|4
|1
|21
|44
|38
|St. Louis
|15
|9
|3
|3
|21
|47
|46
|Vancouver
|14
|9
|3
|2
|20
|53
|34
|Nashville
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|54
|42
|Colorado
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|48
|39
|Anaheim
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|41
|36
|Vegas
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|49
|45
|Calgary
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|48
|50
|Arizona
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|38
|28
|Winnipeg
|15
|8
|7
|0
|16
|43
|49
|Dallas
|16
|7
|8
|1
|15
|37
|41
|Los Angeles
|14
|5
|9
|0
|10
|38
|57
|Chicago
|12
|3
|6
|3
|9
|28
|38
|Minnesota
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|33
|49
|San Jose
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|56
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1
N.Y. Islanders 1, Buffalo 0
Boston 5, Ottawa 2
Florida 4, Detroit 0
Calgary 3, Columbus 0
Dallas 4, Montreal 1
New Jersey 5, Carolina 3
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3, SO
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Arizona 3, Colorado 0
Winnipeg 4, Vegas 3, OT
Vancouver 5, San Jose 2
Los Angeles 4, Chicago 3, OT
|Sunday's Games
Washington 4, Calgary 2
Chicago at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.