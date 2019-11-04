Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic were soundly beaten in the WTA Finals doubles title match in Shenzhen, China on Sunday, unable to replicate their high level of play a day before.



Hsieh and Strycova, seeded second in the eight-team event, were overpowered by the third-seeded Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-1, 6-3, in a one hour, five-minute match.



The win made Babos and Mladenovic the first team to successfully defend a WTA Finals doubles title in 11 years and earned the duo a US$1 million pay day.



The Taiwanese-Czech duo, meanwhile, earned US$475,000 for finishing as the runners-up.



They had reached the finals after overwhelming eighth seeds Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-2 in under an hour in Saturday's semifinals.



But on Sunday, the defending Wimbledon champions were unable to overcome untimely errors and found little success in disrupting the service games of their in-form opponents, who raced out to a commanding early lead and never let up.



Hsieh was hoping to win her second WTA Finals doubles title, after winning the event with Peng Shuai (彭帥) of China in 2013.