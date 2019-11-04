National Football League

  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/04 08:25
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61 4-0-0 4-0-0 6-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 158 131 3-2-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Miami 1 7 0 .125 103 256 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
N.Y. Jets 1 7 0 .125 96 211 1-3-0 0-4-0 0-6-0 1-1-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 182 177 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 2-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 168 165 2-2-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 176 169 3-2-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181 0-3-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210 0-3-0 0-5-0 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 252 204 2-3-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Oakland 4 4 0 .500 182 216 3-1-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 4 5 0 .444 183 168 2-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 3-0-0
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 3-1-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156 4-0-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 209 204 2-2-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 3-0-0 1-1-0
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212 0-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 226 189 4-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158 4-0-0 2-3-0 5-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0
Detroit 3 4 1 .438 204 217 2-2-0 1-2-1 2-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-0
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 142 144 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102 3-0-0 5-0-0 5-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196 2-2-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174 2-2-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 0-2-0
Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251 1-3-1 2-2-0 2-4-1 1-1-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday's Games

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3

Buffalo 24, Washington 9

Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14

Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24

Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23

Carolina 30, Tennessee 20

Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18

Oakland 31, Detroit 24

L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.