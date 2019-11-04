National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|250
|61
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|6-0-0
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|158
|131
|3-2-0
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Miami
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|103
|256
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|1-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|96
|211
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-6-0
|1-1-0
|0-4-0
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|238
|191
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|5-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Indianapolis
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|182
|177
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|176
|189
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Tennessee
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|168
|165
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|214
|156
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|169
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|4-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|133
|181
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|124
|210
|0-3-0
|0-5-0
|0-4-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|252
|204
|2-3-0
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Oakland
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|182
|216
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|183
|168
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Denver
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|125
|151
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|190
|124
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|213
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|158
|218
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|108
|219
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-6-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|195
|156
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|209
|204
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|196
|212
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|Atlanta
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|165
|250
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|226
|189
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|234
|158
|4-0-0
|2-3-0
|5-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Detroit
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|204
|217
|2-2-0
|1-2-1
|2-2-1
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|142
|144
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|235
|102
|3-0-0
|5-0-0
|5-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|208
|196
|2-2-0
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|214
|174
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|195
|251
|1-3-1
|2-2-0
|2-4-1
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Thursday's Games
San Francisco 28, Arizona 25
|Sunday's Games
Houston 26, Jacksonville 3
Buffalo 24, Washington 9
Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14
Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24
Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23
Carolina 30, Tennessee 20
Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18
Oakland 31, Detroit 24
L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati
|Monday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 7
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Nov. 10
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
|Monday, Nov. 11
Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.