  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/04 08:16
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61 4-0-0 4-0-0 6-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 158 131 3-2-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Miami 1 7 0 .125 103 256 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
N.Y. Jets 1 7 0 .125 96 211 1-3-0 0-4-0 0-6-0 1-1-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 182 177 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 2-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 168 165 2-2-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 176 169 3-2-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181 0-3-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210 0-3-0 0-5-0 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 252 204 2-3-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Oakland 4 4 0 .500 182 216 3-1-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 3-0-0
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 3-1-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156 4-0-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 209 204 2-2-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 3-0-0 1-1-0
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212 0-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163 4-1-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 3-0-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158 4-0-0 2-3-0 5-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0
Detroit 3 4 1 .438 204 217 2-2-0 1-2-1 2-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-0
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 142 144 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102 3-0-0 5-0-0 5-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196 2-2-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174 2-2-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 0-2-0
Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251 1-3-1 2-2-0 2-4-1 1-1-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday's Games

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3

Buffalo 24, Washington 9

Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14

Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24

Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23

Carolina 30, Tennessee 20

Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18

Oakland 31, Detroit 24

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.