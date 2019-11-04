WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The trial of a man charged with murdering 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane has begun in Auckland.

Jurors were chosen Monday with arguments in the five-week trial due to begin on Wednesday. The name of the 27-year-old man charged with Millane's murder is being kept secret for now by court order.

Millane's body was discovered in a forested area near Auckland a week after she was last seen in the city's downtown last December. She was traveling in New Zealand as part of a planned yearlong trip abroad.

Her death struck a deep chord in New Zealand, which prides itself on welcoming tourists and where many young people take gap years themselves to travel abroad. Hundreds of people throughout the country attended candlelight vigils after her death.