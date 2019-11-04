National Football League

  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/04 05:29
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 158 131
Miami 1 7 0 .125 103 256
N.Y. Jets 1 7 0 .125 96 211
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 182 177
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189
Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 168 165
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 176 169
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 252 204
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 151 192
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157
Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 209 204
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163
Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158
Detroit 3 3 1 .500 180 186
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 142 144
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174
Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251

___

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday's Games

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3

Buffalo 24, Washington 9

Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14

Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24

Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23

Carolina 30, Tennessee 20

Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.