NEW DELHI (AP) — Mushfiqur Rahim hit an undefeated 60 off 43 balls as Bangladesh beat India in the Twenty20 cricket format for the first-ever time on Sunday.

The Tigers had not won in their previous eight T20 meetings with India.

Chasing 149 to win, Rahim played some exquisite strokes as he scored a fourth T20 half-century to help his team reach 154-3 with three balls to spare in the first T20.

Rahim smacked eight fours and a six, adding 60 runs for the third wicket with Soumya Sarkar (39) to guide the chase after India, which was put into bat, reached 148-6.

The second T20 in the three-match series is at Rajkot on Nov. 7.

