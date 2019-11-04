SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer and television personality Walter Mercado has died. He was 88.

Hospital spokeswoman Sofía Luquis told The Associated Press on Sunday that Mercado died from kidney failure on Saturday night at the Auxilio Mutuo hospital in San Juan.

She said she was not authorized to release further details.

Mercado's daily TV appearances entertained many across Latin America for more than a decade. He worked briefly for TV stations based in Puerto Rico before moving to South Florida.

His catch phrase to his audience: "Above all, lots and lots of love."

Mercado never publicly stated his sexuality, but he was an icon in the gay community as someone who challenged the conservative television culture in Latin America.