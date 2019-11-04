LONDON (AP) — Jamie Vardy scored late to take Leicester third in the Premier League by sealing a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Turkish defender Caglar Söyüncü opened the scoring with his first goal in the league in the 57th minute, when he was left free to head in after a deflected corner.

Vardy sealed the result in the 88th after a fine combination with Demarai Gray.

Palace failed to register an effort on target in the first half, and only marginaly improved in the second.

Leicester moved ahead of Chelsea on goal difference, two points behind Manchester City and eight behind league leader Liverpool after 11 games.

Palace dropped to ninth.

Everton was hosting Tottenham in the late game.

