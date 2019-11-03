TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei City Police Department (TCPD) on Nov. 1 (Friday) released a video shot by its traffic division that urges drivers to focus on the road ahead to prevent accidents.

TCPD statistics suggest there were 108,019 traffic accidents in Taipei from 2017 to October 2019. Many of these accidents, 16,882, or 15.6 percent, were attributed to “not paying attention to the conditions on the road ahead.”

The TCPD’s traffic division called on drivers to stay alert and not use a cellphone while driving. Additionally, drivers were reminded to follow the car in front at a safe distance, so they had time to react if an emergency stop was required.

This distance should be increased in wet conditions, fog, rain, driving at night, descending an incline and going through a tunnel.

(TCPD photo)

(TCPD video)