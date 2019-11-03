SYDNEY (AP) — Opener Aaron Finch hit 26 runs off one Mohammad Irfan over but it was all in vain after Australia's opening Twenty20 match against Pakistan ended in a no result due to persistent rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia was 41-0 off just 3.1 overs on Sunday when rain began to fall heavily in Sydney, just 11 balls away from the five overs required to constitute a match.

Mitchell Starc (2-22) and Kane Richardson (2-16) had earlier taken two wickets for the Australians after the hosts had won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat.

Starc removed opener Fakhar Zaman and hard-hitting allrounder Imad Wasim for golden ducks, while Richardson also struck early.

But Pakistan captain Babar Azam saved the tourists, helping them rebound from 10-2 to 107-5 before Australia's target was revised to 119 in 15 overs.

The teams play the second match of the three-game series on Tuesday in Canberra, followed by the final one in Perth on Friday.

They will also play two test matches, beginning Nov. 21 in Brisbane and a day-night test in Adelaide from Nov. 29.

