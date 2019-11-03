TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau will be participating in the Taipei International Travel Fair for the first time to promote its 30 one- to three-day tour packages to Taiwan’s 18 national forest recreation areas and nearby attractions, according to a press release posted by the bureau on Friday (Nov. 1).

The 2019 Taipei International Travel Fair will be held in Hall 1 at Nangang Exhibition Center from Nov. 8-11. The bureau has organized the trips with the cooperation of travel agencies, according to the statement.

Among the 30 tour packages is a three-day trip to Taipingshan Forest Recreation Area in Yilan County, which includes transportation from Taipei, two nights’ accommodation at the Taiping Villa, meals, hiking on several trails within the recreation area, and a visit to the Jiuzhize Hot Springs on the last day, according to its online pamphlet.

Forest Bureau staff will have at the event to provide visitors with more information about the package trips, ecology in Taiwan’s high mountains, and attractions near the national forest recreation areas. The Forest Bureau cordially invites members of the public to visit its stall during the travel fair. For more information, please download the pamphlet (Chinese) via this site.



Red maple leaves along the Alishan Forest Railway. (Huang Yuan-ming photo)



Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area. (Taiwan Forestry Bureau photo)



Kenting National Forest Recreation Forest. (Taiwan Forestry Bureau photo)