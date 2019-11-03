People stand inside the lobby of China's Xinhua News Agency after it was damaged by protesters in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Hong Kong riot po
Onlookers stand in the entrance of a restaurant as police in riot gear gather during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Pro-democracy pro
A demonstrator reacts as police fire tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Pro-democracy protesters attacked the office of C
Police prepare to fire tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Riot police fired multiple rounds of tear gas and used water ca
A volunteer medic escorts a woman affected by tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Hong Kong riot police fired multiple rou
Police in riot gear stand over people detained during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Hong Kong riot police fired multiple rounds of t
HONG KONG (AP) — China's state-owned Xinhua News Agency has denounced the attack on its office in Hong Kong by pro-democracy protesters as "barbaric."
The city's journalists also criticized the attack on the media organization during Saturday's melee that marked nearly five months of unrest in the Chinese territory.
Xinhua in a brief statement strongly condemned the "barbaric acts of mobs" that vandalized and set fire to the lobby of its Asia-Pacific office building in the city. Hong Kong Journalists Association called for an end to violence against the media.
It was the first strike against the official Chinese news agency in a show of anger against Beijing, a day after the ruling Communist Party vowed to tighten the grip on the violence in the city.
Police say Sunday over 200 people were detained.