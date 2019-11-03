TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One person was killed and six were injured in a major traffic collision on the Changhua section of National Freeway No. 1 (Sun Yat-sen Freeway) Saturday morning (Nov. 2).

Five cars were involved in a chain collision at 10 a.m. Saturday morning near the Changhua Road section of National Freeway No. 1. Among them was a northbound vehicle driven by a 27-year-old man surnamed Hsieh (謝), his wife, a 28-year-old nurse identified as Peng (彭), their 8-month-old infant, and two family friends.

Peng died from her injuries after being taken to hospital, and her daughter remains in critical condition, reported CNA.

Hsieh’s mother tearfully told CNA that she had been hoping to celebrate her daughter-in-law’s birthday. The medical staff of two local hospitals spent Saturday night caring for the injured.

Four of the injured were taken to the Changhua Hospital and two to Changhua Christian Hospital. Hsieh suffered head trauma, and the other two passengers received contusions. All three are in a stable condition, according to the report.

Changhua Christian Hospital said that the baby suffered a lung contusion caused by the violent impact of the crash. Upon admission, she underwent emergency intubation to keep her breathing steadily.

The baby's current heart rate and blood pressure have gradually stabilized, but her condition is still life-threatening. Doctors said the next three to seven days would be a critical period.

Chou Chih-chung (周志中), a spokesperson for the Changhua Christian Hospital, said on Sunday that the infant will continue to be treated and closely monitored in the pediatric intensive care unit. He said there is no internal bleeding of the brain but that staff would be on the lookout for any signs of this over the next few days, adding that she is doing better than yesterday, reported Liberty Times.

According to the National Highway Police Bureau, Hsieh was unable to avoid the collision as it involved the three cars ahead of him, and he was subsequently hit from behind by a small truck. The scene of the accident was cleared by 11.10 a.m.