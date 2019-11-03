Rozier, Hornets hold off Warriors 93-87

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Terry Rozier made a short go-ahead jumper then added two free throws with 4.9 seconds left after missing three straight, and the Charlotte Hornets held off the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors 93-87 on Saturday night.

Dwayne Bacon scored 25 points while Rozier finished with 20 points and seven assists to help the Hornets win their second straight after back-to-back losses to the Lakers and Clippers.

Erich Paschall had a season-high 25 points for Golden State while starting in place of injured Draymond Green. Green suffered a torn ligament in his left index finger on Friday night, joining a long list of injured Warriors.

Golden State (1-5) was also without D'Angelo Russell, who has an ankle injury.

That forced coach Steve Kerr to use his sixth different lineup in as many games. The new-look Warriors seemed to relish the opportunity early, scoring a season-high 30 points in the first quarter.

But Golden State went cold down the stretch and was limited to two baskets over the final three minutes.

Charlotte (3-3) trailed entering the fourth quarter but went on a quick run capped by Malik Monk's follow shot to take an 80-75 lead.

Damion Lee's 3-pointer with 1:55 left tied it at 86, and Paschall added a free throw that put the Warriors ahead.

But Rozier, who shot 8 of 17, made an 11-foot jumper. Rozier then missed two free throws, but Cody Martin made one and Rozier came back to make two more.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Charlotte was 1 of 11 on 3-pointers in the first half. . Nicolas Batum sat out a fifth straight game with a fractured left finger.

Warriors: Paschall has scored 20 or more in both games he started this season. . Green will miss the next few games with a torn ligament in his left index finger. Green was injured during Friday's loss to San Antonio and will be re-evaluated Monday.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Indiana on Tuesday. Charlotte lost two of three to the Pacers last season, the lone win coming at Spectrum Center.

Warriors: Host Portland on Monday. The two teams split their four-game series last season, although Golden State has won nine of the previous 13 overall.

__

