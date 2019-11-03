All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 15 10 2 3 23 60 47 Boston 13 10 1 2 22 46 27 N.Y. Islanders 13 10 3 0 20 40 29 Buffalo 15 9 4 2 20 45 40 Carolina 14 9 4 1 19 49 38 Florida 14 7 3 4 18 51 51 Pittsburgh 14 8 5 1 17 47 33 Toronto 15 7 5 3 17 53 52 Montreal 14 7 5 2 16 51 45 Philadelphia 13 6 5 2 14 43 45 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 Columbus 14 5 6 3 13 34 50 N.Y. Rangers 11 5 5 1 11 35 36 New Jersey 12 3 5 4 10 36 50 Detroit 15 4 10 1 9 33 57 Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 31 42 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 15 10 4 1 21 44 38 St. Louis 15 9 3 3 21 47 46 Colorado 13 8 3 2 18 48 36 Vancouver 13 8 3 2 18 48 32 Nashville 14 8 4 2 18 54 42 Anaheim 15 9 6 0 18 41 36 Calgary 16 8 6 2 18 46 46 Vegas 14 8 5 1 17 46 41 Arizona 12 7 4 1 15 35 28 Dallas 16 7 8 1 15 37 41 Winnipeg 14 7 7 0 14 39 46 Minnesota 14 4 9 1 9 33 49 San Jose 14 4 9 1 9 34 51 Chicago 11 3 6 2 8 25 34 Los Angeles 13 4 9 0 8 34 54

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Washington 6, Buffalo 1

Carolina 7, Detroit 3

St. Louis 4, Columbus 3, OT

Dallas 2, Colorado 1

Anaheim 2, Vancouver 1, OT

Winnipeg 3, San Jose 2

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders 1, Buffalo 0

Boston 5, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, Detroit 0

Calgary 3, Columbus 0

Dallas 4, Montreal 1

New Jersey 5, Carolina 3

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.