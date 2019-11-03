SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky earned his first shutout with Florida, and Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and an assist as the Panthers cruised to a 4-0 win over the struggling Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Bobrovsky, who signed with the Panthers as a free agent in the offseason, stopped 22 shots for his 34th career shutout.

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, and Brett Connolly also scored for the Panthers. Keith Yandle added two assists.

The Panthers have won five of seven to move to 7-3-4, their best 14-game start since 1996-97 when they opened 9-1-4.

Jonathan Bernier made 37 saves for Detroit, which fell to 1-9-1 in its past 11 games.

Huberdeau stretched the lead to 3-0 at 6:45 of the second period when he found the puck at the bottom of the right circle and bounced it off a defenseman's skate and into the net.

His second goal made it 4-0 with 9:14 left in the third. Huberdeau pushed in the puck on Bernier's stick side.

Connolly gave the Panthers a 1-0 advantage 3:05 in. After his initial shot hit the post, he grabbed the puck in the right circle and banked it off the far post and in.

Barkov's power-play goal made it 2-0. Barkov was positioned in front of the crease and poked in the rebound of a shot by Huberdeau with 3:06 left in the first.

NOTES: Panthers D Anton Stralman got his 200th NHL assist on the first goal by Huberdeau. ... C Jayce Hawryluk will miss three to four weeks with an upper-body injury. . Red Wings C Valtteri Filppula played his 400th NHL game. ... D Alex Biega returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous five games.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Panthers: Home against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports