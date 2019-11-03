Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder (17) drives the ball past New Orleans' Kenrich Williams (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklah
Oklahoma City's Abdel Nader (11) and Darius Bazley (7) fight for the ball with New Orleans' Jrue Holiday (11) during the second half of an NBA basketb
New Orleans' Nicolo Melli (20) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City's Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov.
Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder (17) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Garet
Oklahoma City's Nerlens Noel (9) dunks the ball against New Orleans' Kenrich Williams (34) and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on du
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) takes a shot against New Orleans' JJ Redick (4) while Josh Hart (3) and Mike Muscala (33) look on during t
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and eight rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 on Saturday.
Dennis Schroder and rookie Darius Bazley each added 17 points for the Thunder. Danilo Gallinari scored 16 points and Chris Paul finished with 15 points and nine assists.
JJ Redick scored 17 points for the Pelicans, who were coming off their only victory of the season. The Pelicans played most of the game without leading scorer Brandon Ingram, who left midway through the second quarter with an injury.
