Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
A performer poses for a photo during the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
A woman dressed as a Catrina participates in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
A performer dressed as a pre-columbian deity participates in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
A performer dressed as Mexican pop culture super hero "El Chapulin Colorado" jumps into the air with the help of leg extensions during the Day of the
Performers dressed as pre-columbian deities participate in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Relatives spend the night next to the tomb of their loved one in the Los Reyes cemetery during Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Women dressed as Catrinas participate in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Day of the Dead sculptures join a parade in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Relatives spend the night next to the tomb of their loved one in the Los Reyes cemetery during Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Relatives spend the night next to the tomb of their loved one in the Los Reyes cemetery during Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Crowds have lined Mexico City's stately Paseo de la Reforma as the capital capped Day of the Dead celebrations with a parade along the boulevard and through the colonial center to a large altar at the Zocalo, or main square.
The parade was led by a float bearing the 20-foot-tall likeness of the ancient goddess Mictecacihuatl, announced as "the queen of the underworld and the guardian of our bones."
Two dozen people clad head to toe in mud-colored makeup with animal masks walked stiffly behind, representing the nine levels of Mictlan, the underworld.
Saturday's procession of dancers, skeletons and indigenous deities is the culmination of over two weeks of massively attended public activities in the city, as well as private visits to family gravesites and home altars honoring the departed.