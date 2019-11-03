  1. Home
Canadian Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/03 07:16
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Hamilton 14 3 0 .824 530 326
y-Montreal 10 8 0 .556 479 485
Toronto 4 13 0 .235 355 541
Ottawa 3 15 0 .167 312 564
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Saskatchewan 13 5 0 .722 487 386
y-Calgary 11 6 0 .647 461 391
y-Winnipeg 11 7 0 .611 508 409
z-Edmonton 8 10 0 .444 406 400
BC 5 12 0 .294 395 431

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched crossover

___

Friday's Game

Montreal 42, Ottawa 32

Saturday's Games

Saskatchewan 23, Edmonton 13

Toronto at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

End Regular Season