All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 15 10 2 3 23 60 47 3-1-2 7-1-1 2-0-1 Boston 12 9 1 2 20 41 25 5-0-1 4-1-1 1-0-2 Buffalo 14 9 3 2 20 45 39 5-0-1 4-3-1 3-0-0 Carolina 13 9 3 1 19 46 33 6-1-0 3-2-1 2-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 12 9 3 0 18 39 29 6-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Pittsburgh 14 8 5 1 17 47 33 5-3-1 3-2-0 2-0-0 Montreal 13 7 4 2 16 50 41 3-3-0 4-1-2 2-2-1 Florida 13 6 3 4 16 47 51 2-1-1 4-2-3 1-1-1 Toronto 14 6 5 3 15 49 49 4-2-3 2-3-0 3-3-1 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 2-1-1 4-4-1 4-2-0 Philadelphia 12 6 5 1 13 40 41 4-1-0 2-4-1 3-2-0 Columbus 13 5 5 3 13 34 47 3-3-1 2-2-2 2-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 11 5 5 1 11 35 36 3-3-1 2-2-0 0-2-0 Detroit 14 4 9 1 9 33 53 2-4-1 2-5-0 1-3-0 New Jersey 11 2 5 4 8 31 47 2-2-4 0-3-0 1-1-1 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 29 37 3-4-0 0-3-1 2-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 15 10 4 1 21 44 38 5-1-0 5-3-1 2-0-0 St. Louis 14 8 3 3 19 43 43 5-1-2 3-2-1 3-0-0 Colorado 13 8 3 2 18 48 36 4-2-1 4-1-1 1-2-0 Vancouver 13 8 3 2 18 48 32 4-0-1 4-3-1 2-2-1 Nashville 14 8 4 2 18 54 42 6-2-2 2-2-0 3-0-0 Anaheim 15 9 6 0 18 41 36 6-1-0 3-5-0 3-2-0 Vegas 14 8 5 1 17 46 41 4-3-1 4-2-0 5-1-0 Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 43 46 4-1-1 3-5-1 2-3-1 Arizona 12 7 4 1 15 35 28 3-2-0 4-2-1 1-1-0 Winnipeg 14 7 7 0 14 39 46 3-4-0 4-3-0 2-0-0 Dallas 15 6 8 1 13 33 40 3-3-1 3-5-0 2-1-0 San Jose 14 4 9 1 9 34 51 2-3-0 2-6-1 1-3-0 Chicago 11 3 6 2 8 25 34 3-3-2 0-3-0 0-1-1 Minnesota 13 4 9 0 8 30 45 3-1-0 1-8-0 0-6-0 Los Angeles 13 4 9 0 8 34 54 2-4-0 2-5-0 2-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Washington 6, Buffalo 1

Carolina 7, Detroit 3

St. Louis 4, Columbus 3, OT

Dallas 2, Colorado 1

Anaheim 2, Vancouver 1, OT

Winnipeg 3, San Jose 2

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.