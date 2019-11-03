All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 12 9 1 2 20 41 25 Buffalo 14 9 3 2 20 45 39 Montreal 13 7 4 2 16 50 41 Florida 13 6 3 4 16 47 51 Toronto 14 6 5 3 15 49 49 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 Detroit 14 4 9 1 9 33 53 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 29 37 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 15 10 2 3 23 60 47 Carolina 13 9 3 1 19 46 33 N.Y. Islanders 12 9 3 0 18 39 29 Pittsburgh 14 8 5 1 17 47 33 Philadelphia 12 6 5 1 13 40 41 Columbus 13 5 5 3 13 34 47 N.Y. Rangers 11 5 5 1 11 35 36 New Jersey 11 2 5 4 8 31 47 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 14 8 3 3 19 43 43 Colorado 13 8 3 2 18 48 36 Nashville 14 8 4 2 18 54 42 Winnipeg 14 7 7 0 14 39 46 Dallas 15 6 8 1 13 33 40 Chicago 11 3 6 2 8 25 34 Minnesota 13 4 9 0 8 30 45 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 15 10 4 1 21 44 38 Vancouver 13 8 3 2 18 48 32 Anaheim 15 9 6 0 18 41 36 Vegas 14 8 5 1 17 46 41 Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 43 46 Arizona 12 7 4 1 15 35 28 San Jose 14 4 9 1 9 34 51 Los Angeles 13 4 9 0 8 34 54

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Washington 6, Buffalo 1

Carolina 7, Detroit 3

St. Louis 4, Columbus 3, OT

Dallas 2, Colorado 1

Anaheim 2, Vancouver 1, OT

Winnipeg 3, San Jose 2

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.