UN team gathers accounts of injuries during Chile's protests

By  Associated Press
2019/11/03 03:11
Demonstrators are sprayed by a police water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Chile has been facing d

Demonstrators are sprayed by a police water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Chile has been facing d

Anti-government protesters point green lasers at riot police in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Chile has been facing days of unrest, triggered

Anti-government protesters point green lasers at riot police in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Chile has been facing days of unrest, triggered

People gather for an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Groups of Chileans continued to demonstrate as government and o

People gather for an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Groups of Chileans continued to demonstrate as government and o

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A U.N. human rights team is gathering testimony about hundreds of people allegedly injured by Chile's police during protests in recent weeks.

The team on Friday received accounts about ruptured eyeballs, broken bones and other serious injuries allegedly inflicted by police pellets or the impact of tear gas canisters.

Authorities have countered allegations of brutality, saying dozens of police officers have been injured during attacks by protesters.

At least 20 people have died in the protests, which started after the government announced a hike in subway fares. The protest movement expanded to include broader grievances over education, health services and growing economic inequality.

Most protests have been peaceful, but there have also been cases of arson and looting.