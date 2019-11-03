LONDON (AP) — Arsenal threw away its lead for the third time in a week as it drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners seemed to have put the issues surrounding Granit Xhaka to one side — the midfielder watching from home after appearing to swear at supporters last week — when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck in the 21st.

The Gabon striker — captain with Xhaka absent — scored his 50th Arsenal goal. Midtable Wolves failed to clear their lines and David Luiz broke down the right. His low cross was collected by Alexandre Lacazette and turned in for Aubameyang to side-foot home from 12 yards and put Arsenal ahead.

But the hosts became timid in attack and once again failed to keep a clean sheet as Raul Jimenez rose to header in an equalizer with 14 minutes remaining to earn Wolves a deserved share of the spoils.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery recalled Mesut Ozil for only his second league appearance of the season but it was not enough to inspire his side to a much-needed victory.

Arsenal was two goals ahead last Sunday before Crystal Palace fought back to leave the Emirates Stadium with a point, and the Gunners also held the lead more than once before a 5-5 Carabao Cup draw at Liverpool, which ultimately won the fourth-round tie on penalties.

Arsenal is fifth in the table.



