MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker scored one goal and set up another as he engineered a comeback 2-1 win for Manchester City against Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

After losing its last league game 9-0 to Leicester, Southampton took a surprise lead in the 13th minute when City goalkeeper Ederson spilled a shot into the path of James Ward-Prowse, who scored on the rebound.

The Southampton defense kept City at bay until the 70th when Walker sent in a low cross for Sergio Aguero to score.

Walker made it 2-1 in the 86th after Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy failed to deal with a cross from Angelino.

When that goal went in, City's title rival, Liverpool, was losing to Aston Villa 1-0, but Liverpool left its comeback even later to secure a 2-1 win, keeping a six-point gap to second-placed City.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports