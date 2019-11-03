  1. Home
Trump takes break from impeachment for another kind of fight

By JONATHAN LEMIRE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/03 00:18
WASHINGTON (AP) — Politics can be a bruising business. But President Donald Trump plans to get a firsthand look at a different kind of blood sport on Saturday night.

Trump is set to return to his hometown of New York City to attend a high-profile UFC match at Madison Square Garden.

Trump has long been tight with Dana White, the UFC president. The pay-per-view spectacle is expected to draw several celebrities, including wrestler-turned-actor The Rock.

It'll be Trump's second sporting event in a week, and it's an open question how he'll be received.

The president was loudly booed days while attending a World Series game in Washington last Sunday.

Trump's departure from New York on Sunday is expected to further snarl traffic during the city's annual marathon.