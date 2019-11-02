  1. Home
Syrian refugee turns to food to rebuild his life in US

By DEEPTI HAJELA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/02 22:14
In this Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, photo, chef Diaa Alhanoun sharpens his knives between serving customers, while skewered pieces of cooked chicken and

In this June 17, 2019, photo, Diaa Alhanoun, a Syrian refugee chef, smiles broadly while grinding meat in preparation for the 2019 Refugee Food Festiv

In this July 11, 2019, photo, Diaa Alhanoun, right, watches his business partner Mohammad Ayasrah, left, and son Nader, 18, hang a sign detailing thei

In this July 11, 2019, photo, Diaa Alhanoun, a refugee escaping war-torn Syria who has only been in the United States three years, carries a 40-pound

In this Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, photo, people rush past Sakib Mediterranean restaurant, co-owned by Syrian refugee Diaa Alhanoun and his partner, in

In this Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, photo, with shoes removed as is customary, Syrian refugee chef Diaa Alhanoun prays on a carpet facing Mecca in the ba

In this July 11, 2019, photo, Syrian refugee and restaurant owner Diaa Alhanoun holds his young daughter, Masa, then 21 months, while offering his wif

In this June 17, 2019, photo, in preparation for the Refugee Food Festival, chef Diaa Alhanoun rolls out ground meat while preparing kibbeh, in New Yo

In this June 18, 2019, photo, chef Diaa Alhanoun, left, pours yoghurt sauce over kibbeh, a traditional Mediterranean recipe containing seasoned ground

In this June 18, 2019, photo, Diaa Alhanoun, third from right, rear, watches as his co-chefs, restaurant manager and restaurant staff sample the Middl

In this June 18, 2019, photo, a special menu for the Refugee Food Festival sits on a candle-lit table at Porsena, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan's

In this July 12, 2019, photo, Fatima Kwara, left, wife of Syrian refugee chef and co-owner Diaa Alhanoun, holds the couple's young daughter Masa, whil

In this June 17, 2019, photo, refugee chef Diaa Alhanoun takes a break while preparing a special meal for the Refugee Food Festival held at Porsena, a

In this Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, photo, Diaa Alhanoun, right, a Syrian refuge chef, slumps into the couch at home while talking to his brother, now livi

In this Aug. 22, 2019, photo, after arriving home from work, Diaa Alhanoun, right, a Syrian refuge chef, pauses to pray, with his two sons, Nader, 18,

NEW YORK (AP) — When he came to the United States as a refugee from Syria during that country's bloody civil war, there was a lot Diaa Alhanoun didn't know, starting with English.

There was one thing he was fairly certain of, though — whatever else the future held in store for him and his family, he was pretty sure it was going to include food, a constant in his life since he had left school at 15 to work in an uncle's restaurant in Damascus.

He's working in a restaurant these days — his own. Along with a partner, Alhanoun, 48, is the chef behind the recently opened Sakib, a small corner outpost on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, where he turns out the Mediterranean food he learned to cook as a teen.

"I have this idea, I wait for I learn English, I see how people eat," Alhanoun said in the sometimes-halting English he's learned since his arrival in October 2016. "Before I come here, I think future, I want restaurant."

Food has taken him all over the world — he helped open a restaurant in Russia in his 20s and another a few years ago in Sudan, along with catering work he did while living in Syria. His maternal grandfather had a restaurant, as did five of his mother's six brothers, including the one where he learned to cook.

Alhanoun left Syria in 2012 for his restaurant opening in Sudan, but by the time he tried to go back some months later, fighting had broken out in Damascus.

He sold that business and fled to Jordan with his wife, children and other relatives, then came to the U.S. through a United Nations program that helps displaced persons re-settle in other countries.

Today, Alhanoun lives on Staten Island with his wife and children, ages 18, 17, 9 and almost 2.

He spent two months working at a hat factory, but food once again came calling, and he started working in a restaurant.

Alhanoun was introduced to Eat Offbeat, a catering company that hires refugees and teaches them culinary skills, and offers their recipes in the food available to customers. Through Eat Offbeat, Alhanoun participated in events like the Refugee Food Festival, where he was able to cook a meal in a restaurant kitchen.

Alhanoun is the first from Eat Offbeat to open his own operation.

"Since the first day he joined, we knew Diaa was going to get his own place at some point," said Manal Kahi, co-founder of Eat Offbeat. "We're all super proud of him, it's a great example for everyone else at the kitchen."

Fighting in his old home, Damascus, has largely ceased since the Syrian army drove rebels from areas around the city a year ago, but it remains economically devastated by the war.

Alhanoun said he initially thought the strife wouldn't last and he would be back in Syria in only a matter of months. But his focus now, he says, is on his new home and the possibility of opening more restaurants

Of all the places he's lived, Alhanoun thinks New Yorkers have liked his food the most, and he's hopeful about what the future could hold as he builds a new life here.

His dream now? A big restaurant, that holds a lot of people, and a good future for his children.

"I hope people like it, my food," he said, "...and kids, studying good."

Deepti Hajela covers issues of immigration, race and ethnicity for The Associated Press. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/dhajela

For more of her work, search for her name at https://apnews.com