TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A contest for unmanned gliders in Pingtung County’s Kenting went fatally wrong Saturday (November 2) when a competitor for the United States team hit and killed a woman holding her two-year-old boy, reports said.

The glider, which weighed 2 kilograms, hit a 36-year-old woman named Lin (林) in the head and injured her child, according to the United Daily News website. The boy’s injuries were not grave, reports said.

Lin was part of a tour group from Tainan and had been walking on a wooden path when the glider suddenly fell out of the sky. The site was located 500 meters away from the competition area, leading an expert to suggest the glider had been thrown off course by a strong wind, the United Daily News reported.

Longpan Park where the fatal incident happened, enjoys a reputation as one of the world’s best sites for gliders, the report added.

