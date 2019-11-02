TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hundreds of people in black clothes and wearing masks suddenly appeared outside Taipei Railway Station Saturday (November 2) in support of the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The flash mob protest was part of a global action spanning 48 cities in 17 countries on November 2, a date picked because 112 is an international emergency number, the Central News Agency reported.

The Taipei event was organized by the Hong Kong Outlanders (香港邊城青年), a group of mainly Hong Kong students in Taiwan.

The flash mob attracted 250 participants and was not subject to any form of harassment or interference, the organizers said. A spokesman said he hoped that Hong Kong would have the opportunity of following in Taiwan’s footsteps and achieve human rights and democracy.

