  1. Home
  2. Politics

Flash mob supports Hong Kong outside Taipei Railway Station

Global action to show support for democracy protesters: Hong Kong Outlanders

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/02 20:12
A flash mob outside Taipei Railway Station Saturday Nov. 2 (photo courtesy of the Hong Kong Outlanders).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hundreds of people in black clothes and wearing masks suddenly appeared outside Taipei Railway Station Saturday (November 2) in support of the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The flash mob protest was part of a global action spanning 48 cities in 17 countries on November 2, a date picked because 112 is an international emergency number, the Central News Agency reported.

The Taipei event was organized by the Hong Kong Outlanders (香港邊城青年), a group of mainly Hong Kong students in Taiwan.

The flash mob attracted 250 participants and was not subject to any form of harassment or interference, the organizers said. A spokesman said he hoped that Hong Kong would have the opportunity of following in Taiwan’s footsteps and achieve human rights and democracy.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
flash mob

