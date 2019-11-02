TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A United States Navy officer of Chinese origin and his wife were among four suspects indicted for trying to smuggle military equipment from the U.S. to China, the Washington Times reported Friday (November 1).

Lieutenant Fan Yang, 34, who was born in China, his wife Yang Yang, also known as Yuki Yang, and two Chinese businessmen allegedly planned to buy military-style inflatable boats from a Navy contractor in California and hand them over to China.

Mrs. Yang declared the vessels were headed for Hong Kong, while in fact their destination was Shanghai Breeze Technology Co., according to the report.

The two businessmen, Ge Songtao and Zheng Yan, worked for the company and used fake shipping data and wire transfers to hide their true intentions.

While the conspiracy charges could lead to five-year prison sentences and the export charges to 10 years, Lt. Yang also bought a gun for Ge, which would be punishable with a separate prison sentence ranging from five to 10 years, according to the Washington Times.

Yang reportedly held a top security clearance and was stationed at the Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance Weapons School in Jacksonville, Florida.

All four have been in federal custody for about two weeks and have been indicted in the case, the Washington Times reported.

