TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a bizarre incident compared to scenes from an action movie, a man believed to be a Russian citizen ran onto the tarmac at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and jumped into the landing gear of a China Airlines (CAL) flight just before takeoff, reports said Saturday (November 2).

The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday and was reported to the authorities by the crew of an Asiana plane taxiing behind the CAL flight, the United Daily News reported.

CAL flight 28 was about to depart for the Pacific island of Palau when a man described as foreign-looking emerged from the grasslands near the runway and jumped onto the landing gear of the aircraft.

The Asiana crew reported the incident to the control tower, asking they immediately ordered the CAL plane to stop preparations to take off.

Police detained the man, who according to the United Daily News was not carrying any identification and refused to speak, though cable station TVBS reported he was a Russian citizen.

For security reasons, the passengers were asked to change to another aircraft while the investigation into the incident continued, the United Daily News reported.

