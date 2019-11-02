TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hundreds of students and teachers turned up wearing black at the anniversary party of a school in Taoyuan City Saturday (November 2) in an echo of the student protests in Hong Kong.

The protesters accused Taoyuan Municipal Yang Ming Senior High School Principal Sung Ching-wei (宋慶瑋) of a list of infractions, including behaving in an authoritarian way and improper use of school funds, the Central News Agency reported.

About 500 students and teachers dressed in black and carrying banners and placards appeared at the school Saturday, demanding the replacement of the principal.

While the city government rejected claims of irregularities surrounding Sung’s selection last year, it was looking into the latest allegations and would discuss them at a meeting scheduled for November 12, according to CNA.

A controversial disciplinary measure against a teacher reportedly started by Sung had been withdrawn and the case considered closed, while an opinion piece by him had been taken offline even though it had not targeted any particular school or teacher, the local education authorities said.

