TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Morris Chang (張忠謀), founder of the world leading semiconductor foundry TSMC, expressed no surprise at the company’s record-setting stock price, which spiked at NT$301.5 earlier this week.

Chang remarked on Saturday (Nov. 2) that he had been upbeat about the performance of the company, but added that he had not expected share prices to rise to current levels, reported CNA. Chang made the comment at a TSMC sports meet.

Chang, who retired from the company’s management last year, took the opportunity to laud the “dual leadership” mechanism employed by the Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturing giant. TSMC is co-steered by Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音), who is in charge of liaison affairs, and CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家), who focuses on client relationships, wrote the report.

Speaking of industry developments, the business tycoon noted technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things are shaping the world, but with consequences. He said he had raised concerns about the issue, including social problems and a worsening wealth gap, at a cabinet tech briefing more than a year ago and the government promised action, said CNA.

Chairman Liu said at the event marking the company’s 33rd anniversary that all of the company’s 39,000 employees will receive a NT$12,000 (US$396) bonus in December, reported TechNews. TSMC is poised to add 8,000 research and development jobs for the production of three nanometer process nodes, Liu announced on Thursday.