  1. Home
  2. World

Through Friday, November 1, 2019

By  Associated Press
2019/11/02 13:46
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 14 12 13 25
David Pastrnak, BOS 12 12 12 24
John Carlson, WAS 15 7 16 23
Connor McDavid, EDM 14 6 17 23
Brad Marchand, BOS 12 7 14 21
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 15 11 8 19
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 13 8 10 18
Elias Pettersson, VAN 13 4 14 18
Mark Stone, VEG 14 8 9 17
Jack Eichel, BUF 14 7 10 17
Sidney Crosby, PIT 13 5 12 17
Auston Matthews, TOR 14 11 5 16
Dougie Hamilton, CAR 13 6 10 16
Mitchell Marner, TOR 14 3 13 16
3 tied with 15 pts.