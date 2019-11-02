TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and the United States want to deepen their cooperation in innovation, but a precondition is the safety of intellectual property rights, one of the purposes of joint cybersecurity exercises, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said Saturday (November 2).

Experts from a dozen countries will participate in the five-day simulations, as both Taiwan and the U.S. form targets of cyberattacks from sources as diverse as China, North Korea and Russia.

On the occasion of AIT’s 40th anniversary this year, the U.S. representative office is devoting each month of the year to another theme, with November devoted to entrepreneurship and innovation, the Central News Agency reported.

At the cybersecurity event starting Monday (November 4), the U.S. will devote two days to cyber threats from North Korea, while Taiwan and its regional partners will conduct simulations.

Separately, under the theme of innovation, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) will address a talent summit on November 5, AIT said.

A digital dialogue event on November 7 will focus on defense cooperation and arms sales, while a delegation from the port of San Diego, California, will come and discuss ocean pollution November 12-14.

Other events involving AIT include a meeting between woman entrepreneurs from the ASEAN countries and their Taiwanese counterparts, and a final 40th anniversary policy speech by AIT Director Brent Christensen on November 22, according to the CNA report.

