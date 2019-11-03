TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder Terry Gou, his office's spokesperson, Tsai Chin-yu, and Liu Yu-tung, CEO of Yonglin Education Foundation took legal action against alleged perpetrators of cyberbullying on Thursday (Oct. 31).

Tsai said she was not going to concern herself with trolls posting offensive comments about her daughter, who is ill, on the internet. However, she said that the offenders went overboard when even Foxconn Founder Terry Gou and his mother became targets, according to Liberty Times.

Abusive comments left by netizens included wishes for Gou’s mother to pass away soon, inquiries as to where his children study at, and allegations that Foxconn delights in spreading its employees’ personal information, said the report.

Tsai pointed out that their lawyer has organized a list of laws the trolls have violated, including those related to threats, slander, and defamation as delineated in Articles 305, 309, and 310 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of China. She added that by taking action, she hopes the "social atmosphere" can be corrected.

Chiu Cheng-ti, head of the Criminal Investigation Bureau's Ninth Brigade, which is in charge of cyber crimes, said they will inquire into the details of the case and that the suspects will be summoned when their identity is discovered, Liberty Times reported.