|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|15
|10
|2
|3
|23
|60
|47
|3-1-2
|7-1-1
|2-0-1
|Boston
|12
|9
|1
|2
|20
|41
|25
|5-0-1
|4-1-1
|1-0-2
|Buffalo
|14
|9
|3
|2
|20
|45
|39
|5-0-1
|4-3-1
|3-0-0
|Carolina
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|46
|33
|6-1-0
|3-2-1
|2-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|39
|29
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|46
|31
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|Montreal
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|50
|41
|3-3-0
|4-1-2
|2-2-1
|Florida
|13
|6
|3
|4
|16
|47
|51
|2-1-1
|4-2-3
|1-1-1
|Toronto
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|49
|49
|4-2-3
|2-3-0
|3-3-1
|Tampa Bay
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|44
|47
|2-1-1
|4-4-1
|4-2-0
|Philadelphia
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|40
|41
|4-1-0
|2-4-1
|3-2-0
|Columbus
|13
|5
|5
|3
|13
|34
|47
|3-3-1
|2-2-2
|2-2-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|33
|35
|3-3-1
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Detroit
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|33
|53
|2-4-1
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|New Jersey
|11
|2
|5
|4
|8
|31
|47
|2-2-4
|0-3-0
|1-1-1
|Ottawa
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|29
|37
|3-4-0
|0-3-1
|2-1-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Edmonton
|14
|9
|4
|1
|19
|42
|37
|5-1-0
|4-3-1
|2-0-0
|St. Louis
|14
|8
|3
|3
|19
|43
|43
|5-1-2
|3-2-1
|3-0-0
|Nashville
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|53
|40
|6-1-2
|2-2-0
|3-0-0
|Colorado
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|48
|36
|4-2-1
|4-1-1
|1-2-0
|Vancouver
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|48
|32
|4-0-1
|4-3-1
|2-2-1
|Anaheim
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|41
|36
|6-1-0
|3-5-0
|3-2-0
|Vegas
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|46
|41
|4-3-1
|4-2-0
|5-1-0
|Calgary
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|43
|46
|4-1-1
|3-5-1
|2-3-1
|Arizona
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|35
|28
|3-2-0
|4-2-1
|1-1-0
|Dallas
|15
|6
|8
|1
|13
|33
|40
|3-3-1
|3-5-0
|2-1-0
|Winnipeg
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|36
|44
|3-4-0
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|San Jose
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|32
|48
|2-2-0
|2-6-1
|1-3-0
|Chicago
|11
|3
|6
|2
|8
|25
|34
|3-3-2
|0-3-0
|0-1-1
|Los Angeles
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|34
|54
|2-4-0
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|Minnesota
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|30
|45
|3-1-0
|1-8-0
|0-6-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Calgary 6, Nashville 5, OT
Montreal 5, Vegas 4, OT
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Washington 6, Buffalo 1
Carolina 7, Detroit 3
St. Louis 4, Columbus 3, OT
Dallas 2, Colorado 1
Anaheim 2, Vancouver 1, OT
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.