All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 15 10 2 3 23 60 47 3-1-2 7-1-1 2-0-1 Boston 12 9 1 2 20 41 25 5-0-1 4-1-1 1-0-2 Buffalo 14 9 3 2 20 45 39 5-0-1 4-3-1 3-0-0 Carolina 13 9 3 1 19 46 33 6-1-0 3-2-1 2-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 12 9 3 0 18 39 29 6-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Pittsburgh 13 8 5 0 16 46 31 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Montreal 13 7 4 2 16 50 41 3-3-0 4-1-2 2-2-1 Florida 13 6 3 4 16 47 51 2-1-1 4-2-3 1-1-1 Toronto 14 6 5 3 15 49 49 4-2-3 2-3-0 3-3-1 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 2-1-1 4-4-1 4-2-0 Philadelphia 12 6 5 1 13 40 41 4-1-0 2-4-1 3-2-0 Columbus 13 5 5 3 13 34 47 3-3-1 2-2-2 2-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 10 4 5 1 9 33 35 3-3-1 1-2-0 0-2-0 Detroit 14 4 9 1 9 33 53 2-4-1 2-5-0 1-3-0 New Jersey 11 2 5 4 8 31 47 2-2-4 0-3-0 1-1-1 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 29 37 3-4-0 0-3-1 2-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 14 9 4 1 19 42 37 5-1-0 4-3-1 2-0-0 St. Louis 14 8 3 3 19 43 43 5-1-2 3-2-1 3-0-0 Nashville 13 8 3 2 18 53 40 6-1-2 2-2-0 3-0-0 Colorado 13 8 3 2 18 48 36 4-2-1 4-1-1 1-2-0 Vancouver 13 8 3 2 18 48 32 4-0-1 4-3-1 2-2-1 Anaheim 15 9 6 0 18 41 36 6-1-0 3-5-0 3-2-0 Vegas 14 8 5 1 17 46 41 4-3-1 4-2-0 5-1-0 Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 43 46 4-1-1 3-5-1 2-3-1 Arizona 12 7 4 1 15 35 28 3-2-0 4-2-1 1-1-0 Dallas 15 6 8 1 13 33 40 3-3-1 3-5-0 2-1-0 Winnipeg 13 6 7 0 12 36 44 3-4-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 San Jose 13 4 8 1 9 32 48 2-2-0 2-6-1 1-3-0 Chicago 11 3 6 2 8 25 34 3-3-2 0-3-0 0-1-1 Los Angeles 13 4 9 0 8 34 54 2-4-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Minnesota 13 4 9 0 8 30 45 3-1-0 1-8-0 0-6-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Calgary 6, Nashville 5, OT

Montreal 5, Vegas 4, OT

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Washington 6, Buffalo 1

Carolina 7, Detroit 3

St. Louis 4, Columbus 3, OT

Dallas 2, Colorado 1

Anaheim 2, Vancouver 1, OT

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.