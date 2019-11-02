All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 12 9 1 2 20 41 25 Buffalo 14 9 3 2 20 45 39 Montreal 13 7 4 2 16 50 41 Florida 13 6 3 4 16 47 51 Toronto 14 6 5 3 15 49 49 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 Detroit 14 4 9 1 9 33 53 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 29 37 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 15 10 2 3 23 60 47 Carolina 13 9 3 1 19 46 33 N.Y. Islanders 12 9 3 0 18 39 29 Pittsburgh 13 8 5 0 16 46 31 Philadelphia 12 6 5 1 13 40 41 Columbus 12 5 5 2 12 31 43 N.Y. Rangers 10 4 5 1 9 33 35 New Jersey 11 2 5 4 8 31 47 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 12 8 2 2 18 47 34 Nashville 13 8 3 2 18 53 40 St. Louis 13 7 3 3 17 39 40 Winnipeg 13 6 7 0 12 36 44 Dallas 14 5 8 1 11 31 39 Chicago 11 3 6 2 8 25 34 Minnesota 13 4 9 0 8 30 45 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 14 9 4 1 19 42 37 Vancouver 12 8 3 1 17 47 30 Vegas 14 8 5 1 17 46 41 Anaheim 14 8 6 0 16 39 35 Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 43 46 Arizona 12 7 4 1 15 35 28 San Jose 13 4 8 1 9 32 48 Los Angeles 13 4 9 0 8 34 54

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Calgary 6, Nashville 5, OT

Montreal 5, Vegas 4, OT

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Washington 6, Buffalo 1

Carolina 7, Detroit 3

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.