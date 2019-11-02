All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 15 10 2 3 23 60 47 3-1-2 7-1-1 2-0-1 Boston 12 9 1 2 20 41 25 5-0-1 4-1-1 1-0-2 Buffalo 14 9 3 2 20 45 39 5-0-1 4-3-1 3-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 12 9 3 0 18 39 29 6-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Carolina 12 8 3 1 17 39 30 5-1-0 3-2-1 2-1-1 Pittsburgh 13 8 5 0 16 46 31 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Montreal 13 7 4 2 16 50 41 3-3-0 4-1-2 2-2-1 Florida 13 6 3 4 16 47 51 2-1-1 4-2-3 1-1-1 Toronto 14 6 5 3 15 49 49 4-2-3 2-3-0 3-3-1 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 2-1-1 4-4-1 4-2-0 Columbus 12 5 5 2 12 31 43 3-3-1 2-2-1 2-2-1 Philadelphia 11 5 5 1 11 36 38 4-1-0 1-4-1 2-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 10 4 5 1 9 33 35 3-3-1 1-2-0 0-2-0 Detroit 13 4 8 1 9 30 46 2-4-1 2-4-0 1-3-0 New Jersey 10 2 5 3 7 28 43 2-2-3 0-3-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 29 37 3-4-0 0-3-1 2-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 14 9 4 1 19 42 37 5-1-0 4-3-1 2-0-0 Colorado 12 8 2 2 18 47 34 4-1-1 4-1-1 1-1-0 Nashville 13 8 3 2 18 53 40 6-1-2 2-2-0 3-0-0 Vancouver 12 8 3 1 17 47 30 4-0-1 4-3-0 2-2-0 St. Louis 13 7 3 3 17 39 40 4-1-2 3-2-1 3-0-0 Vegas 14 8 5 1 17 46 41 4-3-1 4-2-0 5-1-0 Anaheim 14 8 6 0 16 39 35 5-1-0 3-5-0 2-2-0 Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 43 46 4-1-1 3-5-1 2-3-1 Arizona 12 7 4 1 15 35 28 3-2-0 4-2-1 1-1-0 Winnipeg 13 6 7 0 12 36 44 3-4-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 Dallas 14 5 8 1 11 31 39 3-3-1 2-5-0 1-1-0 San Jose 13 4 8 1 9 32 48 2-2-0 2-6-1 1-3-0 Chicago 11 3 6 2 8 25 34 3-3-2 0-3-0 0-1-1 Los Angeles 13 4 9 0 8 34 54 2-4-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Minnesota 13 4 9 0 8 30 45 3-1-0 1-8-0 0-6-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Calgary 6, Nashville 5, OT

Montreal 5, Vegas 4, OT

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 6, Buffalo 1

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.