High school student Lin Yu-chien (林又頡) won a gold medal at the annual British Invention Show last week with an invention that allows coffee lovers to enjoy their coffee at the temperature they like without sacrificing flavor.



The "temperature adjustable coffee cup" invented by Lin, who is studying machinery at Shin Min High School in Taichung, was favored by the jury in the Young Innovator of the Year under-18 Class.



In an interview with CNA on Friday, Lin demonstrated how his innovative design works.



"It is a coffee cup able to heat or chill (the drink)," he said.



Speaking of how he came up with the idea, Lin said he was in the habit of buying a cup of iced coffee for his coffee-loving mother at a convenience store every morning, but the melting ice cubes always diluted the taste of coffee.



His desire to have his mother enjoy the coffee at her preferred temperature with the flavor she was looking for led him to create a vessel that met the need, Lin said.



Over a six-month period, Lin and his instructor Chen Tse-hsiung (陳澤雄), a professor at Tunghai University in Taichung, experimented with several designs without success before eventually creating the flask equipped with a digital device that allows users to set their preferred temperature for the drink.



The smart coffee flask won Lin a gold medal at the invention show held in London from Oct. 23 to 26.



The event, the 19th edition of its kind, drew 100 teams from 15 countries to compete for the awards.