WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

RGU--RWC FINAL

TOKYO — After six weeks, 47 games and one deadly typhoon that briefly wreaked havoc with the first Rugby World Cup staged in Asia, the winner will be determined in a contest between the two most physically intimidating teams around: England and South Africa. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Kickoff is at 0900 GMT.

TEN--PARIS MASTERS

PARIS — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal remain on course to face off in the Paris Masters final, a 55th match in their intense rivalry, after winning their quarterfinals in straight sets. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 620 words, photos.

TEN--WTA FINALS

SHENZHEN, China — Karolina Pliskova advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals for the third straight year, beating Simona Halep in three sets shortly after defending champion Elina Svitolina completed a near-perfect group stage. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 340 words, photos.

CAR--F1-US GRAND PRIX

AUSTIN, Texas — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton sets the pace in second practice ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix as he chases a sixth career Formula One championship on a track where he's won five times. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BKN--WARRIORS-CURRY SURGERY

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry will miss at least three months for the ailing Warriors because of a broken left hand that required surgery, the toughest blow yet in an already difficult season for struggling Golden State following five straight trips to the NBA Finals. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RGU--RWC-NEW ZEALAND-HANSEN'S LAST HURRAH

TOKYO — It takes a certain kind of resilience to be part of the All Blacks' coaching crew for four Rugby World Cups. After the last of his 93 wins from 107 tests as coach of New Zealand, Steve Hansen clearly isn't ready to stop defending his turf. By John Pye. SENT: 750 words, photos.

RGU--RWC-GATLAND'S LEGACY

TOKYO — Warren Gatland guided Wales to four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two Rugby World Cup semifinals, and the No. 1 ranking. It would be heartbreaking, he said, to see that platform wasted. By John Pye. SENT: 880 words, photos.

ATH--NYC MARATHON PREVIEW

NEW YORK — Facing a thin field, Mary Keitany will try for her fifth title in six years at the New York City Marathon on Sunday. A year ago, she finished 17 seconds off the course record. By Jake Seiner. SENT: 700 words, photo.

BOX--KOVALEV-ALVAREZ

LAS VEGAS — Canelo Alvarez didn't have to take the risk. Not at light heavyweight, and not against a puncher like Sergey Kovalev. But on Saturday the Mexican middleweight champion will go into the ring looking for a title in his fourth weight class. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 630 words, photos.

Other stories:

— SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP — French leader PSG humiliated at struggling Dijon 2-1. SENT: 310 words, photo.

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Hoffenheim beats Paderborn to stretch Bundesliga winning run. SENT: 140 words.

— FIG--INTERNATIONAUX DE FRANCE — Kostornaia, Chen lead. SENT: 360 words, photos.

— GLF--BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP — Todd, Higgs, Scheffler share lead. SENT: 420 words.

