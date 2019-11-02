AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

SATURDAY, Nov. 2

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup final: England vs. South Africa.

thru 3, Shenzhen, China — tennis, WTA Finals.

thru 3, Paris — tennis, ATP, Paris Masters.

thru 3, Shanghai — golf, WGC, HSBC Champions.

thru 3, New Taipei City — golf, US LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts.

thru 3, Southampton, Bermuda — golf, US PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship.

Grenoble, France — figure skating, Grand Prix, French International.

Los Angeles — horse racing, Breeders' Cup.

Carson, California — boxing, Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa for Berchelt's WBC super featherweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez for Ancajas' IBF super flyweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Sergey Kovalev vs. Canelo Alvarez for WBO light heavyweight title.

SUNDAY, Nov. 3

Austin, Texas — auto racing, F1, United States GP.

Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 2nd T20.

New Delhi — cricket, India vs. Bangladesh, 1st T20.

Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 1st T20.

New York — athletics, New York City Marathon.

MONDAY, Nov. 4

No new major events.

TUESDAY, Nov. 5

Europe — football, Champions League group stage: Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague,. Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Leipzig, Napoli vs. Salzburg, Liverpool vs. Genk, Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan, Lyon vs. Benfica, Chelsea vs. Ajax, Valencia vs. Lille.

Nelson, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 3rd T20.

Canberra, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 2nd T20.

thru 9, Milan — tennis, ATP, Next Gen Finals.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6

Europe — football, Champions League group stage: Bayern Munich vs. Olympiakos, Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Coub Brugge, Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, Crvena zvezda vs. Tottenham, Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Atalanta vs. Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid.

Lucknow, India — cricket, Afghanistan vs. West Indies, 1st ODI.

THURSDAY, Nov. 7

Rajkot, India — cricket, India vs. Bangladesh, 2nd T20.

Europe — football, Europa League group stage.

FRIDAY, Nov. 8

Napier, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 4th T20.

Perth, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 3rd T20.

thru 10, Shiga, Japan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Japan Classic.

thru 9, Chongqing, China — figure skating, Grand Prix, Cup of China.

SATURDAY, Nov. 9

thru 10, Perth, Australia — Fed Cup final: Australia vs. France.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — football, Asian Champions League final first leg: Al Hilal vs. Urawa Red Diamonds.

Lucknow, India — cricket, Afghanistan vs. West Indies, 2nd ODI.

Fresno, California — boxing, Jamel Herring vs. Lamont Roach Jr. for Herring's WBO super featherweight title.

Los Angeles — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres for Saunders' WBO super middleweight title.

SUNDAY, Nov. 10

thru 17, London — tennis, ATP Finals.

Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 5th T20.

Nagpur, India — cricket, India vs. Bangladesh, 3rd T20.