LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — The Latest on immigration to Europe. (all times local):

6:45

A humanitarian rescue ship with 88 migrants aboard says it has entered Italian waters off Sicily to shelter from strong wind and waves.

Sea-Eye said its vessel Alan Kurdi was awaiting assignment of a safe port by Italy on Friday, a week after its passengers were taken off an unseaworthy smugglers' boat in the Mediterranean off Libya.

The charity's officials say a diplomatic solution with EU countries to take some of the migrants was reached earlier in the week but there's still no disembarkation permission.

Separately, the Italian coast guard found the bodies of two men, apparently North Africans, in a dinghy adrift off Sardinia Friday. Authorities said it wasn't clear when they died, or if others might have been earlier aboard the dinghy, which had neither oars nor motor.

___

5:30

Police in Slovenia say two men — apparently migrants who were trying to reach Western Europe — have drowned in the river Kolpa on the border with Croatia.

Police in the southern town of Novo Mesto said Friday they have asked for help outside Slovenia in identifying the victims. They say an autopsy will be performed on the bodies that were recovered on Thursday from the river, which is called Kupa in Croatian.

They also say they have apprehended 20 migrants in the area in the past day. The migrants identified themselves as coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

Thousands of migrants fleeing war or poverty in their home countries take perilous journeys toward and through Europe, seeking a better future in the continent's wealthy nations.