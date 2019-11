TOKYO (AP) — New Zealand beat Wales 40-17 in the Rugby World Cup bronze playoff on Friday.

___

New Zealand 40 (Ben Smith 2, Joe Moody, Beauden Barrett, Ryan Crotty, Richie Mo'unga tries; Mo'unga 5 conversions), Wales 17 (Hallam Amos, Josh Adams tries; Rhys Patchell conversion, penalty, Dan Biggar conversion). HT: 28-10