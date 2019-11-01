TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Liquid Bread Company (LBC) has been ranked first in Taiwan and seventh in Asia according to the international travel website Big 7's "50 Best Sandwiches in Asia."

According to Big 6, "LBC is a sleek sandwich counter that uses only the best ingredients for their innovative and downright Instagrammable sandwiches." It recommends that gourmet sandwich lovers try out Liquid Bread specialties such as pork belly slab in a butter roll and grilled Swiss cheese.



Liquid Bread Company sandwich. (LBC Instagram photo)

Big 7's top pick was a posh place called Piqniq in Hong Kong. "Piqniq is a cute roof terrace that's the perfect spot for alfresco dining or drinks, with slick views from Victoria Harbour to The Peak. The signature dish is their Wagyu Sando of grade A4 Japanese Miyazaki beef," said the website.

To mark its inclusion on the best-of list, LBC will launch two limited editions of its sticky pork belly slab and classic grilled cheese sandwich on Saturday (Nov. 2). Further information will be posted on the website and Facebook page.