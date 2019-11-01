Water supply throughout Taiwan is expected to remain sufficient this winter, despite the dry season, which usually runs from November to the following April, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) said Friday.



Due to an abundance of rainfall since May, water levels across major reservoirs in Taiwan to date are at near full capacity, the agency said.



The Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan is currently at 97 percent of capacity, while it is 98 percent at Baoshan Reservoir and Baoer Reservoir in Hsinchu, 96 percent at Liyutan Reservoir in Miaoli and 80 percent at both Tsengwen Reservoir in Chiayi and Wushantou Reservoir in Tainan, it said.



According to the WRA, water supplies for crop irrigation at farms will not be affected this winter.



The agency, however, still urged the public to practice water conservation in view of the annual dry season and fluctuating weather patterns brought by climate change.