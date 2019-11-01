TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With only one day left to collect signatures for a presidential bid, former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) called Friday (November 1) on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to give clear answers to questions about five scandals.

November 2 is the deadline for candidates not nominated by one of four major parties to collect 280,384 endorsements from the public to be put on the ballot for the January 11, 2020 election. Lu said recently she had no idea whether her campaign would collect sufficient signatures.

At a news conference with her vice-presidential running mate Peng Pai-hsien (彭百顯) Friday, she asked the president to explain how she counted on resolving five scandals surrounding government officials.

In the case of cigarette smuggling by national security officials, Lu noted how relevant senior officials had been able to avoid responsibility while only minor unrelated ones were disciplined, the China Times reported.

In a scandal related to state-run Mega Financial Holdings, key documents had suddenly been declared sealed until 2026, the former vice president said.

Commenting on the Ching Fu minesweeping scandal, Lu said all the public money spent on military procurement should be transparent, but wondered whether President Tsai would dare say that no corruption was involved at all.

She also mentioned the Taiwania Capital scandal and the suicide of a Taiwanese diplomat in Osaka following accusations he had not done enough to assist Taiwanese affected by disasters in Japan.

Lu demanded to know who had ordered disciplinary measures against the diplomat and even asked for information from members of the public, the China Times reported.

